Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 13,099 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $107,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $505.83 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $335.01 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.03 and its 200 day moving average is $528.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.