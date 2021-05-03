Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $127.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

