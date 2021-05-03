Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.63-1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

