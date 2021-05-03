Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

NYSE QSR opened at $69.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

