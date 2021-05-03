Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on COUR. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
NASDAQ COUR opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
