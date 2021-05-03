Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COUR. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

