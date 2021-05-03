Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,185. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

