Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.39

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The company has a market cap of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

