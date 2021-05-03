Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.39

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.
The company has a market cap of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.
About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
