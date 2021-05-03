Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.73

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.73 and last traded at $151.24, with a volume of 9563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.