Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Drops By 24.4%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CSCW stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.19. 6,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,135,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.