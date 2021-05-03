Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Drops By 24.4%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of CSCW stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.19. 6,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,135,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.67.
