Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declines By 21.9%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

CIVB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. 503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

