Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.05

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.05 and last traded at $136.05, with a volume of 93 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.59.

The firm has a market cap of $830.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

