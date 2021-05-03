Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.19

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 7339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,392,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.