Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

