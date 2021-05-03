MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.73

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,168,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

