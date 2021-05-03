12,500 Shares in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,056. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $368.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

