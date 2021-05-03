Bender Robert & Associates Invests $351,000 in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,561,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CLVS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,368. The firm has a market cap of $616.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.