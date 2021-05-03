Bender Robert & Associates Buys 217 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Proto Labs makes up 1.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

