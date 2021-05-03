$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.10 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

