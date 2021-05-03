Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.49 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

