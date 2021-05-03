Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Raised by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,076. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

