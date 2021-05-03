Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.85 million.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.