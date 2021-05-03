Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 117,609 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Pan American Silver makes up about 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,613. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.