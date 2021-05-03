Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce $260.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.54 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

