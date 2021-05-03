Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce $260.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.54 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.