Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.73 Million Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 111.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,915 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,916,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 93,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.60 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

