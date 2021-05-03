Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.