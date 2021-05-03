Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $91.23 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 187,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,227,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.64% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $521.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $327.90 and a one year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

