Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,906.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

