Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,265 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 468,947 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $77,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

