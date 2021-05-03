Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

