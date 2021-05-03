Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,267 shares of company stock worth $44,227,676. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $180.75 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

