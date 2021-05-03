Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $62.34 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.