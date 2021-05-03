OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSUR remained flat at $$9.15 on Monday. 2,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,383. The stock has a market cap of $658.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

