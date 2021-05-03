Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,561 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

