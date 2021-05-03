First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $35,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.