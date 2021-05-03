Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $16.47 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.20. The stock has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

