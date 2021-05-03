Miramar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 50.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $323.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

