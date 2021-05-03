QP Wealth Management LLC Takes $794,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period.

MSOS stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.