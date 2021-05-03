Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Noodles & Company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 2880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Noodles & Company by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $571.06 million, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

