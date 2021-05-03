The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $300.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Sherwin-Williams traded as high as $277.79 and last traded at $277.07, with a volume of 2837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.87.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.65.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

