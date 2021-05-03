Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.