Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Decreases By 24.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 507,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $$85.26 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 869,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

