ESBC Price Tops $0.0287 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. ESBC has a market cap of $783,520.51 and approximately $67,590.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,598,070 coins and its circulating supply is 27,318,736 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

