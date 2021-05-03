Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.67. 4,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.