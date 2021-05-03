Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.24. 7,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

