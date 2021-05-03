Glitch Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Glitch has a market capitalization of $33.15 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00276103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.60 or 0.01148411 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.08 or 0.00713788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,821.13 or 0.99912802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

