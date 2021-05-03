Critical Analysis: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) versus Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43

Inovalon has a consensus price target of $28.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Inovalon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.79 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Inovalon $642.41 million 7.29 $7.78 million $0.41 73.59

Inovalon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24% Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.03, suggesting that its stock price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

