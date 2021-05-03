J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

