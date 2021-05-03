J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $275.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,724. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

