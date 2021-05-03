JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $188.38 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

