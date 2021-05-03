Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:ATA opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Americas Technology Acquisition Profile

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

